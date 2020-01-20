WATCH: Baby Yoda is so 2019—it’s Baby Jabba time

If 2019 was the year of Baby Yoda, then the Roaring Twenties will be the decade of Baby Jabba. Yesterday, a Reddit user posted Baby Jabba fan art, and it went mega-viral throughout the internet.

To be clear, this is only fan art. For now. The design is spectacularly cute, made even more so when you realize that Jabba is one of the worst villains in the Star Wars galaxy.

Already social media users are begging for Lucasfilm and Disney to include the little space slug in future episodes of The Madalorian.

At least one Baby Yoda purist was not impressed, however, tweeting: “Baby Yoda has nothing to worry about. Baby Jabba doesn’t even look like he’s from Star Wars. He looks like the baby from Dinosaurs.”