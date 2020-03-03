WATCH: Bricks fall from Montreal building, nearly CRUSH woman

A woman was nearly crushed in Montreal’s Mile End neighbourhood, as a wall of bricks fell from an ageing building.

WATCH: Bricks fall from the sky and nearly crush this #Montreal woman. Thankfully, everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/dbPxOrxWIT — ROBERTO ⚾️ (@Robertopedia) March 3, 2020

The short video shows the moments before the bricks fell near Montreal’s Parc and Bernard street. If you watch carefully, you can see one or two bricks landing on the ground before the rest of them collapsed.

Happening now bricks fell from a building Parc and Bernard. #mtl pic.twitter.com/V4hbX3FlAn — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) March 3, 2020

According to trusted sources, no one was injured—though it was close to disaster. The woman was standing much closer to the falling bricks, before taking a few steps back upon seeing the first few bricks land.