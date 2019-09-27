WATCH: Calgary Stampede featured in new music video with the Jonas Brothers

A new music video, Lonely, by DJ Diplo (Thomas Wesley) and the Jonas Brothers notably features the Calgary Stampede.

The entire video centers around life in the outback versus life on tour and shows off rural landscapes and the stampede, presenting a clear cowboy versus city life juxtaposition, even though the music is pure hip hop,

The Calgary Stampede is prominently featured in a new music video from American DJ Diplo and the Jonas Brothers. In the video, Diplo can be seen texting the Brothers, trying to make amends for interrupting Joe’s wedding to Game of Throne’s star Sophie Turner. Eventually he ends up in Calgary where he casually strolls through the Stampede and tries out the local food.

“It was fun to host them at Stampede,” Calgary Stampede spokesperson Jennifer Booth said. “We showed them some really great experiences that showed up in the video, and we’re happy to be a part of it as it will be watched by millions of people around the world.”