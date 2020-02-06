WATCH: Climate protestors converge on Liberal cabinet minister’s Toronto office

Anti-pipeline activists descended upon Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s downtown Toronto office Thursday evening. They were there to protest the early morning raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. this morning.

Protestors chanted “From Turtle Island to Palestine, colonization is a crime,” “No justice, no peace. F*ck these racist police,” “Pipelines kill,” “How do you spell racist? R-C-M-P!” and other anti-government and law enforcement slogans.

At least four protestors were arrested in B.C. this morning on traditional Wet’suwet’en territory as the police worked to enforce a Coastal GasLink court-ordered injunction.

CBC previously reported that “more than a dozen RCMP officers moved in past the police checkpoint on Morice Forest Service Road in the pitch dark well before dawn on Thursday.”

In an earlier statement, the RCMP said, “The RCMP’s planning for potential enforcement has been ongoing to ensure the right resources were present, briefed, and trained to support a measured and scalable approach in keeping everyone safe.”

The demonstration was peaceful and lasted a little over an hour.