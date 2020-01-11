WATCH: Family loses chance to win $10,000 with viral wrong answer

A Manitoba family had a chance to win a $10,000 prize for the second time and lost it after a wrong answer that went viral. The family were contestants on Family Feud Canada.

Eve Dubois had to answer a question against the Tomlin family for the win. The show was hosted by Canadian comic Gerry Dee.

Dee asked Eve to “Name Popeye’s favourite food.”

Eve was first to the buzzer with her answer.

She shouted, “Chicken!” She then started doing a celebratory dance thinking that she had won.

I tuned in to Canada's new version of Family Feud and may have witnessed one of the most iconic game show moments I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/QsTIjEzoM7 — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) January 10, 2020

Her family’s faces were full of surprise and so was Gerry’s as he shouted, “Show me chicken!”

Eve understood that she had made a mistake moments before the big X showed up on the screen.

The Tomlin family then answered correctly saying, “Spinach, Gerry!”

Eve responded, “I thought you meant Popeye’s Chicken.”

The clip gained hundreds of thousands of views after being posted to social media.

The Family won $10,000 on the show just days before and came back for a chance to win double.

Global News reported Eve’s mother, Stephanie Dubois saying, “I didn’t hear what she said. I actually thought we won.”

“We’ve all been laughing about it. I’m in the kitchen, I’m giggling; I’m in the shower, I’m giggling.”

“It’s all going to her head right now,” she laughed. “She’s been saying, ‘At least I’m pretty.’”

The mistake has received a lot of attention including phone calls to Eve and even a tweet from Drew Carey.

They won the $10,000 back in November and weren’t aloud to share that information after the show aired.

Stephanie noted, “That was the hardest part, keeping the secret, keeping it a secret from everybody.”