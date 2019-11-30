WATCH: female conservative journalist assaulted in Alberta by left-wing protestor

A female conservative journalist has been assaulted in Calgary by a left-wing protestor outside the United Conservative Party’s Annual General Meeting in Calgary.

According to a post made by the company’s main Twitter profile, Sheila Gunn Reid was assaulted while attempting to cover the protestors outside the event.

The event involved speeches by the NDP and included members from the Federation of Labour.

In response to the attack, Rebel Media has put out a $1,000 reward for anyone who can identify the assailant.

This is not the first time a journalist in Canada has been assaulted for their work. In 2018, a Toronto Sun photographer was assaulted by antifa members for doing his job. In 2017, Gunn Reid herself was assaulted, leading to a conviction and civil suit.

The Post Millennial reached out to Gunn Read, who said, “No one attempted to help me, in fact, the protesters continued to chant at us that we were Nazis after we were assaulted. CTV had a news truck sitting on the street running right beside where it all happened. It is evident in our footage from the incident.



This is the second time that this sort of thing has happened to me in an NDP protest and no NDP politician has ever renounced the violence against me. The NDP needs to dial down their rhetoric before somebody is seriously hurt.”