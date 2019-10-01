WATCH: Justin Trudeau resorts to completely ignoring reporter’s questions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has always had a roundabout way of answering tough questions from reporters, but now he has resorted to completely ignoring them.

In a video clip shared online, Justin Trudeau can be seen completely ignoring a journalist’s question when asked about foreign aid spending and UN commitments.

Justin Trudeau doesn't even bother pretending to answer questions from reporters anymore – now he's flat-out ignoring them. #NotAsAdvertised pic.twitter.com/RwmF3jqax5 — Simon Jefferies (@sjefferies73) October 1, 2019

“As you know the UN target is 0.7 percent of gross national income, and under you, that target has been 0.28, especially at a time when Canada is vying for a seat at the security council. I’m just wondering if you will if re-elected commit to reaching that 0.7 percent target by the end of a second mandate?” the reporter asked Trudeau.

Instead of addressing the spending commitments Trudeau carries on to speak about climate change and slamming the Conservatives for further reducing foreign aid commitments by 25%.

When reiterating the question about whether he is committing to the UN target, Trudeau simply stares at the reporter and doesn’t bother answering the question.