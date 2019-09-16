WATCH: Kevin O’ Leary roasts Trudeau’s performance on the economy

On September 10, Kevin O’ Leary sat down with Kitco News to dish out some harsh criticism for Canada’s current Prime Minister.

“It’s now time for Canadians to make a decision, [elections] are weeks ahead,” O’ Leary begins. “What do they want Canada to be, and where do they want Canada competitively? Trudeau could have never seen Trump coming.”

O’ Leary says that Trudeau’s biggest mistake is in his choosing diversity over competency regarding the ministers he selected. As O’ Leary says repeatedly throughout the discussion, Trudeau’s choices are as incompetent as him when it comes to understanding the economy, trade deals, and how to position Canada strategically on the global market.

“To me, it was the biggest fault of his mandate. He had such a huge opportunity to put Canada at the forefront on energy, on all kinds of materials, on precious metals, on everything to do with China and we’re selling them lobsters,” he said.

Despite being rather apologetic while he was criticizing the Prime Minister’s performance, O’ Leary had some very harsh things to say, particularly on the topic of the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

“What happened to [Trudeau] in [the SNC-Lavalin scandal resulted] from his own lack of experience,” said O’ Leary.



“I don’t think he’s a corrupt, immoral person. He’s just very inept at managing. He’s a bad manager. He’s a bad fiduciary. He doesn’t have any skill sets. He’s never experienced what it’s like to manage such a complex thing [such] as the Canadian economy.”

O’ Leary then goes on to detail the financial burden put on Canadians when someone who’s financially illiterate is in control of the economy.

To put it simply, O’Leary thinks it’s expensive.