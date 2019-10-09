Canadian News

WATCH: Liberal MP says black community has “much more love” for Trudeau “wanting to have” blackface

Liberal MP for Humber River-Black Creek Judy Sgro appeared on Toronto radio show Great Benin Kingdom media, more commonly known as GBKM FM yesterday.
Liberal MP for Humber River-Black Creek Judy Sgro appeared on Toronto radio show Great Benin Kingdom media, more commonly known as GBKM FM yesterday.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Liberal MP for Humber River-Black Creek Judy Sgro appeared on Toronto radio show Great Benin Kingdom media, more commonly known as GBKM FM yesterday.

The channel describes itself as a station that promotes “the rich culture of Africa as a whole from its History, Culture, Lifestyle, Entertainment and Music.”

Just yesterday, Sgro appeared on the Ordinary People show, hosted by Jacqueline Dixon.

During the interview, Dixon asked Sgro about her representation of communities with large numbers of visible minorities, asking Sgro to speak to “the sentiment” that she has been hearing while door-knocking and campaigning amidst Trudeau’s blackface scandal that broke a few weeks ago.

“First off, something that was done 20 years ago, to begin with… All of us were young at one time, and all of us sometimes made poor choices, and did things that may not be appropriate in today’s world,” said Sgro.

But it was Sgro’s next comments that appeared to frazzle even Dixon.

“Let me tell you that, knocking on doors and being in the plazas and talking to people to make sure that I’m as sensitive as I need to be if I miss something,” prefaced Sgro. “Those in the black community have told of how much more love they have for the prime minister. That he wanted to have a blackface. That he took great pride in that, too. And that it’s the media that has blown this into something that it shouldn’t be.”

Different polls have suggested a variety of reactions from the blackface scandal.

In British Columbia, 52% of voters polled by Insights West said that the Trudeau blackface scandal was a “serious issue”.

A survey by Abacus Data during the blackface fallout found that 42% of those polled said they “weren’t really bothered” by the incident, with another 32% saying they didn’t like it, but accepted his apology and could get over it.

That same poll found that not even 25% of Canadians were “truly offended” by the PM’s actions, with two-thirds being Conservative voters.

Of course, there is no way to definitely measure whether black communities show “much more love” for the prime minister.

But, what this poll might show is that some visible minorities did, in fact, have a negative reaction to the blackface. “Among voters identifying as visible minorities, this bloc was nine points more likely than non-visible minorities and older people to be bothered by the scandal.”

The same can be said about voters under 30, who also had the nine-point differential.

Yesterday a clip of a Facebook Watch show called “New Mom, Who Dis?” was released showing Trudeau being asked by two young girls why he painted his face brown.

On Monday, Trudeau dodged a question asking if he had apologized to African and Middle Eastern leaders for his past multiple use of blackface.

UPDATE: New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh told media at a CUPE Members national convention that MP Sgro’s comments regarding Trudeau wearing blackface are “ludicrous and shameful.”

“That shows a massive disconnect between the Liberal Party, and in fact Mr. Trudeau, in what real people are living and experiencing,” said Singh, who had previously delivered a sincere statement regarding the controversy.

Canadian News
News
Blackface
Election 2019
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected