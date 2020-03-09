WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A demonstration-turned-violent-protest in Mexico City yesterday saw parts of the city flipped upside down by International Women's Day protestors.

Protestors ransacked typically calm city spaces near the Metropolitan Cathedral, as well as the National Palace, which is where Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, commonly referred to as AMLO, resides.

Visitar Tabasco y no comer totoposte es como un sacrilegio. pic.twitter.com/07Q1mCr3l6 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) March 1, 2020 A video of AMLO trying totoposte, a state-dish in Tobasco

The march was organized by feminist groups, and according to the Government of Mexico City, brought out over 80,000 women.

Many public landmarks were vandalized, including bus stations, monuments, and private property. The Hermosillo Cathedral was also destroyed, as violent protestors were seen smashing glass as church-goers indoors used pews to blockade the doors.

Feministas vamdalizan Catedral de Hermosillo, laicos fieles custodian la Iglesia de los ataques de estas mujeres. pic.twitter.com/F4i0lePHv8 — 👣 Araceli (@AraVa76020963) March 9, 2020

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Mexican pro abortion Feminists try to learn how to throw a bomb... without much success pic.twitter.com/PaEYqCBPvH — Alejandro Bermudez (@albermudezr) March 9, 2020

The firebomb ended up hitting a feminist group. At one point in the video, a feminist protestor can be seen with her pants on fire before quickly being dowsed with a fire extinguisher.

Tensions in Mexico remain high, as the country continues to go through social and economic woes. Gender-based violence is a particularly striking issue in Mexico, as an estimated 10 women are killed in the country each day. The government has been accused of inaction on the issue.

City officials did say that the majority of the protestors marched peacefully. It was the masked-petrol-bomb-throwing radicals, officials say, that turned the situation violent.

Seven people were arrested. Thirteen were taken to hospital, reports EFE news agency.

