WATCH: Octopus attacks bald eagle in Canada

An Octopus decided to start a fight with a bald eagle off the coast of British Columbia. This is their story.

Octopus VS. Eagle. I'll talk to John Ilett, who took this video on @CBContheisland this morning. pic.twitter.com/GFmUzg6KGk — Gregor Craigie (@GregorCraigie) December 11, 2019

The eagle was saved when a group of fish farmers stepped in and used a pike pole to slowly peel the Octopus off the bald eagle.

“That gave the eagle just enough time to break free and swim to shore,” Aquaculturalist John Ilett told the CBC. “At the end of the day, both animals are alive and went their separate way.