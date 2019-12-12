WATCH: Octopus attacks bald eagle in Canada

An Octopus decided to start a fight with a bald eagle off the coast of British Columbia. This is their story.
The eagle was saved when a group of fish farmers stepped in and used a pike pole to slowly peel the Octopus off the bald eagle.
“That gave the eagle just enough time to break free and swim to shore,” Aquaculturalist John Ilett told the CBC. “At the end of the day, both animals are alive and went their separate way.
EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”
Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler
An investigation is underway concerning the death of a man in BC on Sunday. The man was pepper sprayed by Mounties who also used a stun gun to shock him.
BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada
BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.
Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver
An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.
First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC
A BC woman has been infected with coronavirus despite having not recently travelled or come in contact with anyone who has the virus
BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated
A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George
BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently
BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.
Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography
A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography
Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament
A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of $200 worth of cannabis products in Dawsone Creek, BC.
Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys
The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault
Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached
The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.
Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC
Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert early on Sunday afternoon.
Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain
A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.
Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American
While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.