WATCH: OPP arrest protestors at anti-pipeline rail blockades in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have moved in on blockaders on Mohawk territory after a deadline calling for them to clear the Belleville, Ontario railway expired.
Blockaders have stopped trains from running for three weeks in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and the construction of a natural gas pipeline.
OPP informed the protestors that they had to clear the tracks before midnight EST. The blockade has still not been cleared as of Monday morning.
One person told Global News that the blockaders would not be leaving the tracks, and that they were anticipating police arrival.
OPP vehicles arrived on the scene at roughly 8 a.m. Monday morning.
An unknown number of protestors have been arrested, as they continue to form a “human wall” on the tracks, partially to keep media away, as well as police.
The call for the end of the blockades came on Friday, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for their deconstruction.
“Every attempt at dialogue has been made but discussions have not been productive. We cannot have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table … The fact remains, the barricades must now come down. The injunctions must be obeyed and the law must be upheld.”
Sources in the Mohawk territory told Global News that there has been outreach from the government, also saying that protestors are growing tired of protesting after three weeks on the tracks.
The Mohawk community of Tyendinaga told media tht they would not be leaving the tracks unil:
• The RCMP leaves the Wetsuwet’en territory in British Columbia.
• A follow-up meeting between Indigenous Service Minister Marc Miller and Indigenous communities.
• A concern for the safety of families if police force were to be used.