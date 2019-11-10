WATCH: People calling for Don Cherry to be fired, top trend on Twitter

#FireDonCherry and #DonCherryMustGo were the top hashtags on Twitter in Canada Sunday morning after many people got upset at the comments the elderly, controversial and iconic hockey commentator made last night on his show Coach’s Corner.
“You people love–they come here whatever it is–you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price,” said Cherry during the first period intermission of the Toronto Maple Leafs game.
Many tweeted messages expressing anger and disgust over his comments they deemed offensive or racist.
Cherry also called out native-born Canadians in Toronto for not wearing the poppy all that much either, but people found he was singling out immigrants with his comments saying “you people”.
Others came to his defence.
By Sunday, the furor over his comments was so large online that Sportsnet put out a press release to address the controversy.
“DON’S DISCRIMINATORY COMMENTS ARE OFFENSIVE AND THEY DO NOT REPRESENT OUR VALUES AND WHAT WE STAND FOR AS A NETWORK. WE HAVE SPOKEN TO DON ABOUT THE SEVERITY OF THIS ISSUE AND WE SINCERELY APOLOGIZE FOR THESE DIVISIVE REMARKS,” read the press release in all caps and signed by Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley.
Cherry has co-hosted Coach’s Corner with Ron MacLean since 1986, or over three decades.