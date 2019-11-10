WATCH: People calling for Don Cherry to be fired, top trend on Twitter

#FireDonCherry and #DonCherryMustGo were the top hashtags on Twitter in Canada Sunday morning after many people got upset at the comments the elderly, controversial and iconic hockey commentator made last night on his show Coach’s Corner.

“You people love–they come here whatever it is–you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price,” said Cherry during the first period intermission of the Toronto Maple Leafs game.

Many tweeted messages expressing anger and disgust over his comments they deemed offensive or racist.

I'm done trying to explain to people like @CoachsCornerDC that yes we too are Canadian, and that "us people" also sacrificed for the same freedom for all, side by side with other brave soldiers, even though we ourselves weren't afforded the same opportunities and freedoms. https://t.co/bG4aj81xUY — Gurpreet Singh Dhillon (@gurpreetdhillon) November 10, 2019

Maybe I missed something over the decades but, y’all just figured out that you should be talking to him about his comments? Did he represent your values until now?🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/tP0gjfZOPN — Celina Caesar-Chavannes (@MPCelina) November 10, 2019

People act like Ron Maclean isn’t complicit in Don Cherry’s xenophobia and racism. He’s enabling it. He’s literally holding the mic for Cherry. Fuck him. — Patrick (@dude_ab1ded) November 10, 2019

When does Don Cherry stop being the crazy old uncle you roll your eyes at and start being the guy who losses his job because he's an awful person? — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) November 10, 2019

This is exactly why I don't wear a poppy. Even apart from the militarism that is inextricably part of the whole ritual, poppy fanaticism is often just barely disguised white supremacist rhetoric about "real Canadians" vs. ungrateful interlopers. https://t.co/vJlPx0IWkB — ishmael (@iD4RO) November 10, 2019

Cherry also called out native-born Canadians in Toronto for not wearing the poppy all that much either, but people found he was singling out immigrants with his comments saying “you people”.

Others came to his defence.

This immigrant (me) approves Don Cherry's message. 😉 — Deeb Nasoor 🇱🇧🇨🇦🇺🇸🇻🇦🇵🇱🇫🇷🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@DeebNasoor) November 10, 2019

By Sunday, the furor over his comments was so large online that Sportsnet put out a press release to address the controversy.

“DON’S DISCRIMINATORY COMMENTS ARE OFFENSIVE AND THEY DO NOT REPRESENT OUR VALUES AND WHAT WE STAND FOR AS A NETWORK. WE HAVE SPOKEN TO DON ABOUT THE SEVERITY OF THIS ISSUE AND WE SINCERELY APOLOGIZE FOR THESE DIVISIVE REMARKS,” read the press release in all caps and signed by Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley.

Cherry has co-hosted Coach’s Corner with Ron MacLean since 1986, or over three decades.