WATCH: Peter MacKay bails on interview after being questioned over tweet

Peter MacKay’s campaign team abruptly ended an interview after the journalist asked MacKay about a video that was sent out from his Twitter regarding Justin Trudeau’s yoga expenses, according to CTV News.

The interview, which happened on Monday, touched upon whether MacKay’s tweet was civil, to which MaKay responded, “That was something that happened that I’m not proud of.”

“I don’t have the opportunity always to vet every single thing that goes on that social media account and so we are going to do better,” MacKay added.

Immediately after this, MacKay’s staffers shut down the interview, saying, “I think we’re done” to the journalist. Another one of his staffers added, “You just went way over. I’m sorry.”

MacKay went on to protest this with his staffers: “She’s just doing her job, she’s a journalist,” said the leadership candidate.

Nevertheless, the staffers were determined, and they shut down the interview despite MacKay’s protests.