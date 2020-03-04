WATCH: Phony Democrats use FAKE ACCENTS when speaking to southerners

A video of former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg speaking in an odd southern drawl has some confused, as the small-town Indiana mayor had previously only spoken in his native midwestern twang (or Obama impression).

The video, which came from a CNN broadcast, shows Buttigieg emphasizing odd words to his southern crowd; but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Democratic Candidate “turn on” their southern charm for the sake of likability.

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has a well-documented history of using different southern twangs when speaking to them.

In the video below, Clinton is caught using what some describe as an “AAVE” accent (African American Vernacular English) to a crowd in Selma, Alabama.

Though Clinton was a resident of Arkansas for two decades, the native New Yorker appears to have the ability to flick the switch when convenient.

The same can be said of controversial congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was caught using AAVE at the Al Sharpton dinner. Though the word “cringe” has been beaten to death, it’s the only word that comes to mind when watching AOC use it.