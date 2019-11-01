WATCH: Quebec gas station destroyed by windstorm

An incredible video out of Monteregie, Quebec of a gas station collapsing has made its way on to Twitter.

The footage is almost unbelievable, but when you consider that some parts of Quebec are getting winds of nearly 100 km/h, it starts to make a bit more sense.

TABARNOUCHE!! One-nil, Mother Nature



Check out this gas station getting flipped 💨⛽️ pic.twitter.com/7rGOUR8wTm — ROBERTO ⚾️ (@Robertopedia) November 1, 2019

Take care of yourself out there, boys and girls! These winds are expected to “damage buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows,” and “loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”