WATCH: Sign in support of Don Cherry confiscated by NHL

During an NHL game in Vancouver, a fan’s homemade sign which read “Support Don Cherry” was confiscated by the arena’s security, according to Rebel News.

“Support Don Cherry” sign confiscated by security at NHL game, hockey fa… https://t.co/4v3qOSgGwL via @YouTube — Don Cherry (@CoachsCornerDC) November 15, 2019

The man who brought the sign to the game stated that he “just wanted to support Don Cherry” after his deeply controversial firing. The game was being played between the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars.

As well as this, the man displayed his message during a break in play, which is the designated time for signs like this to be held up. Apparently after he had held the sign up, a member of Vancouver’s security team approached the man and told him to follow him into the hallway where he met multiple policeman, who then took the sign from him.