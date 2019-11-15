WATCH: Triple A hockey player responds to Jessica Allen’s ‘White Boy’ comments

A triple A hockey player from Burlington, Ontario has posted a video on twitter that went viral after he criticized Jessica Allen for enforcing untrue stereotypes about the game of hockey.

In the video, the hockey player said that he was “truly outraged … the stereotypes that you claimed about us hockey players are not true at all.” He went on to say that his “first idol was a hockey player called Becky Kellar … and she also that all players are white male, which hurt me.”

I am not afraid of Bullies. Not even when she is grown woman #TheSocialCTV my response to you from a hockey player. #iplayintheG #notaBully I’ll be happy to come and speak with you. Happy #WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/AlsVWcqxaG — Mikaelkingo (@mikaelkingo) November 13, 2019

These comments came after Jessica Allen’s controversial response to Don Cherry’s firing. In a CTV show, Allen stated that she doesn’t “worship at the altar of hockey,” and that the hockey players she knew “all tended to be white boys who weren’t, let’s say, very nice.”

The hockey player went on to say, “we’re more than just a stereotype and you should see us for the people we really are.”

After he posted this video on twitter, the young hockey player received many positive responses, including some from NHL players.

Well said man👍🏼🙏🏼 — Michael Dal Colle (@MDalColle71) November 14, 2019

Mikael well said son!! you should be proud of yourself as should we all be proud of you and proud of the diversity of our sport and how it brings us together.. it does not devide us! — Tom Cochrane (@TomCochraneMUS) November 14, 2019

Speaking to The Post Millennial, the hockey player said that he “posted the response because I don’t think it is fair to put that kind of stereotype on all hockey players or on any group of people for that matter. People may look at me and say I am a spoiled white kid but I had to work hard to save money for my first goalie pads.”

He went on to say that “my parents are immigrants and we didn’t have much starting out. But what I do have is a voice and I want to use that voice to stand up for people who need me.”

On Jessica Allen’s apology, he stated that he was “not sure how I feel about it. I was always taught that if I said something or did something that hurt somebody else I should … sincerely apologize to that person. I feel like her apology is more like, I am sorry but… I wish it was that easy.”

He ended by saying, “When you have such a big audience like she does on TV I think it is important to think about what you say.”