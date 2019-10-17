WATCH: Trudeau refuses to say whether his party solicited Obama endorsement

When asked whether his campaign solicited former U.S. president Barack Obama’s endorsement of Trudeau, the prime minister refused to provide a clear answer.

'Nobody tells Barack Obama what he should do': Speaking in Trois-Rivières, Que., Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau brushed off the notion that he asked for an endorsement from the former U.S. president.



Earlier this week, Obama took to Twitter to endorse and provide glowing praise of Justin Trudeau short of a week before Canadians decide who the next prime minister will be.

I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 16, 2019

“I was happy to be able to work alongside Barack Obama on important issues around the globe, including, significantly, the fight against climate change, and I’m working really hard to be able to continue that work over the next four years,” Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

“I was obviously happy to hear his words yesterday, but nobody tells Barack Obama what he should do.”

Shortly after the endorsement, many people raised the alarm that a foreign leader was endorsing Trudeau and encouraging Canadians to vote for him.

In response, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh claimed that Obama’s characterization was wrong.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Mr. Obama, I think in this regard he is wrong,” said Singh.