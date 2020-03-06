WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

With Senator Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the presidential race following a disappointing Super Tuesday, political strategists and pundits from across the spectrum are attempting to pinpoint exactly what went wrong, and where.

Some outlets, such as NBC and Vox, ran stories that pointed the finger at sexism—that America wasn’t ready for a female president, despite the fact that Hillary Clinton won the nomination last time around, and even won the inconsequential popular vote.

“There’s no doubt sexism played a major role in the way women running for president were treated throughout the primary,” Vox argues, pointing to “electability” as dog whistles to help men win elections.

President Donald Trump believes that at the end of the day, it came down to Warren’s “lack of talent,” not her gender, that lost her the race.

Trump rejected a suggestion that sexism grounded Elizabeth Warren's campaign: "I think lack of talent was her problem. She had a tremendous lack of talent… she is a very mean person and people don't like her… they like a person like me that's not mean" https://t.co/Soziuhi9Qi pic.twitter.com/7jvxzq3F0k — POLITICO (@politico) March 6, 2020

“I think lack of talent was her problem,” said Trump in a White House sports coat. “She had a tremendous lack of talent. She was a good debater. She destroyed Bloomberg very quickly … But people don’t like her. She’s a very mean person. And people don’t like her. People don’t want that. They like a person like me, that’s not mean.”

If we were to take a look at favourability numbers v. likability numbers for Warren in the state of New Hampshire, we’d see that Warren had a lowly 4 percent of likely voters believe she was “likeable.” Comparatively, Biden and Sanders had up to 20 percent likeability.