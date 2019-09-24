Ontario man facing 34 sexual assault charges for 34 different victims

Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed that a 50-year-old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday morning and has been charged with 34 counts of sexual assault, each related to a separate victim over the span of seven years.

“It’s an investigation that’s been spanning over a number of years by our special victims unit, and as a result of that investigation, to this point, there are 34 counts of sexual assault being made against the 50-year-old Waterloo man,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

“It is alleged that the assaults occurred from January 2010 to February 2017 and there would be a count of sexual assault for each alleged victim.”

Police went on to say that no additional details could be released prior to the suspect’s appearance in court, though police did say that there were no child victims.

“He is scheduled to appear later on today and when he does so we’ll be able to release more information in regards to what his role was and more about the alleged offences,” Johnson said.

Police say that the victims have been made aware of the suspect’s arrest, and the man is expected to have a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

“Members of our Special Victims Unit continue to speak with victims to follow up with them to make them aware of the process and what’s going forward,” he explained.

Police ask anyone with additional information call Waterloo Police at the special victims unit number 519-570-9777, ext. 8673, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

