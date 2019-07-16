We used FaceApp to age famous Canadians and the results are hilarious

FaceApp is the most popular thing on the internet right now. The app has improved by leaps and bounds and it now provides an eerily accurate glimpse into how you will look as you age.
Here are some prominent Canadians filtered through this popular and hilarious app!
Wayne Gretzky
Avril Lavigne
Jordan Peterson
The Trailer Park Boys
Rachel McAdams
Seth Rogan
Chris Hadfield
Stephen Harper
Celine Dion
Justin Trudeau
What do you think about our FaceApp Canadian celebrities? Let us know in the comments below!