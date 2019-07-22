We’re living in the era of the #HateHoax

Over the past few years, a false sense of victimhood is being used to show an apparent surge in hate crimes in America. From Jussie Smollett to the Covington kids to Erica Thomas, Americans keep falling for lies spread to garner attention.

Following Trump’s remarks against four left-wing freshman congresswomen, which can be warranted for racism, Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas trumped up a charge of hate when she accused a “racist white man” of telling her to “go back where she came from.”

Surely, a very serious charge to note. Worthy of attention from even Democratic Presidential candidate and New York City mayor Bill DeBlasio

Now a racist attack on a 9-month pregnant lawmaker and military wife just trying to feed her family. #IStandWithErica https://t.co/oACO0BHMRG — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 20, 2019

His fellow candidate Beto O’Rourke also joined the chorus.

These are the consequences of a president who foments hate every day—and sees our diversity not as a strength but as a weakness. Erica, thank you for serving your state and thanks to your husband for serving our country. We are better than this, and together, we will prove it. https://t.co/eCrdZFgAPl — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 20, 2019

Except this didn’t happen.

Another #HateHoax



Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas said a Racist White Man told her to go back



He said he’s Cuban & also a Democrat.



SHE CHANGED HER STORY



*RT if you’re laughing with me & think she should Resign!#EricaThomas #EricaSmollett #EricaThomasResign pic.twitter.com/lMndsDR6c1 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 21, 2019

In the video, Erica changed her statements from “he said” to “he didn’t say it but he was making those type of references.”

Furthermore, the man in question wasn’t white, but a Democrat-voting American of Cuban descent.

We fell for an attention-seeking hate hoax. However, this is not the first time our gullibleness has taken a toll for the worse.

In January 2019, actor Jussie Smollett told police that he was attacked in Chicago by two men wearing ski masks and chanting racist and homophobic slurs.

Support poured in for Smollett, as senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and even President Donald Trump spoke out.

But surprise! This was a hate hoax.

Instead, in February of that year, Smollett was charged for disorderly conduct. He allegedly paid two Nigerian-American brothers to stage a fake hate crime assault on him. His charges were eventually dropped in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond.

If you are looking for Erica Thomas’ inspiration, look no further than Smollett, as Andy Ngo points out.

And who can forget the famous confrontation between a Native American protestor and his MAGA-hat-wearing teenage counterpart from Covington High.

Numerous media outlets rushed to their conclusions and stated that the teenager, Nicholas Sandmann, was intimidating the Native American protestor, Nathan Phillips. The photos and short videos from that interaction were viewed by millions.

The media bought the lies and then, as longer videos surfaced, the media changed its narrative.

It appeared that some Black Hebrew Israelites were chanting racist and homophobic slurs to intimidate the students. The incident polarized opinions, with many believing the teenager was not at fault.

Subsequently, Sandmann’s family filed lawsuits against major news organizations such as CNN and the Washington Post for defamation.

It seems as if we are not learning from our mistakes. We are losing our ability to critically analyze events and look through the veils of propaganda.