WHACK JOB: Police seek help locating Dollarama masturbator

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who appears to have masturbated in the aisle of a Dollarama on December 13 in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Police say the incident, which took place at around 4 pm at Place Belvedere, occurred in front of a child. The suspect, seen dressed in black, allegedly wanked as he walked down the aisle way.

Video shows the man spotting the young girl, and compulsively masturbating. “The man pulled out his penis back and forth in order to masturbate, in front of the girl. Then he walked out quickly,” said Sherbrooke Police in a translated statement on Friday. Police say the suspect is a white male, roughly 40 years old, standing at about 5’8 to 5’10.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward and call police at 819-821-5555.

