American News

What exactly is going on with those “30-50 feral hogs” tweets?

“Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”
“Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Gun control is in the news again. While our neighbours to the south dealt with one of the bloodiest weekends in recent memory, so did the city of Toronto, as 17 people were shot in only a three-day span.

While the debate over gun control rages on, American singer-songwriter Jason Isbell took to Twitter to let his stance be known, stating that “If you’re on here arguing the definition of “assault weapon” today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.”

This led to a firestorm of replies, as tweets are wont to do. Americans who use their guns as tools remain concerned that the government may have the intention to take away their second amendment rights. One man, William McNabb, had a question that has since been meme’d out of existence.

“Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”

The sentence has since become a Twitter phenomenon, with many mocking the statement for how absolutely ridiculous the imagery of 30 to 50 feral hogs swarming someone’s yard.

But what people are perhaps failing to realize is that for many southern states, feral hogs are a massive issue that has gotten worse over the past few decades.

That didn’t stop the internet from memeing. Tweets flooded in, quickly giving the statement a life of its own.

Hog expert and editor for Missouri Life Magazine told The Guardian that the feral hogs are actually a massive pest that cause huge problems for farmers. “They are actually a huge problem, both on private property and public lands. They live in groups (called sounders) of up to 60 hogs. They are very harmful for farmers because when they eat, they upturn the ground to get things out.”

A map displaying the spread of feral hogs between 1982 and 2015

The US Department of Agriculture says feral hogs cause $1.5b in damage nationwide every year. The state of Missouri has also declared feral hogs to be an “invasive pest” that needs to be “eliminated from Missouri.”

American News
Culture
Twitter
United States
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls