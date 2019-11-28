Where’s Justin Trudeau’s virtue-signalling tweet about China’s Muslim concentration camps?

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order that restricted the influx of immigrants and refugees from some Muslim-majority countries, Justin Trudeau tweeted the following:

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada”

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Trump’s policy was slammed by many as a “Muslim-ban,” mostly based upon statements he had made during the election campaign calling for a ban.

However, the policy itself ended up still allowing immigration and refugee settlement from the majority of the world’s Muslim-majority nations, and also included bans on countries like Venezuela and North Korea.

Of course, Justin Trudeau still didn’t miss his virtue-signalling moment, and his resulting tweet led to a large influx of illegal border crossers to Canada.

At the time, some might have claimed that it was just an emotional reaction by Trudeau, that he was legitimately upset by Trump’s remarks and the restrictive policy on immigration from certain countries into the U.S.

Yet, let’s just consider the contrast in Trudeau’s response to a policy passed by the United States (our close ally and a nation where the rule of law prevails), and Trudeau’s response to China’s actual Muslim concentration camps.

As revealed by the China Cables, there is now no way to deny that China is engaging in the mass oppression of Muslim people in Xinjiang province:

“The China Cables, obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, include a classified list of guidelines, personally approved by the region’s top security chief, that effectively serves as a manual for operating the camps now holding hundreds of thousands of Muslim Uighurs and other minorities. The leak also features previously undisclosed intelligence briefings that reveal, in the government’s own words, how Chinese police are guided by a massive data collection and analysis system that uses artificial intelligence to select entire categories of Xinjiang residents for detention.”

So, China is holding innocent Canadian Citizens hostage, has repeatedly threatened Canada, is oppressing the freedom-loving people of Hong Kong, and is now arbitrarily arresting innocent Muslims, taking them away from their families, abusing them, indoctrinating them, and committing crimes on a horrendous scale.

Where’s Trudeau’s tweet about all this?

Where’s his tear-filled press conference?

Where’s the strong action by the Canadian government to distance ourselves from China, ban Huawei, and stop infiltration by the Communist State into the politics of our nation?

Instead, Trudeau and much of Canada’s pathetic political class are silent.

It’s gutless and hypocritical, and it makes Trudeau’s tweet following Trump’s so-called ‘Muslim ban’ seem like a complete joke.

China is in the midst of a real Muslim ban, punishing millions of people and trying to eradicate their faith.

If Trudeau and the Canadian elites aren’t willing to decouple our nation from China even under these circumstances, then our values and our national strength may already be gone.