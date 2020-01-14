Canadian News

While Iran shoots grieving protesters, Michael McCain pushes regime propaganda

Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain’s Twitter diatribe on Trump wasn’t brave as some journalists portrayed it, but an opportunistic misplacing of blame.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Canada’s corporate and media elites are more supportive of the Iranian regime than the Iranian people.

We are seeing that as the inescapable conclusion of recent events, which have revealed to us a stunning contrast in how the Iranian people and Western elites have responded.

Remember how the CBC first started the blame-America messaging shortly after the Iranian regime finally admitted to shooting down a plane with 57 Canadian citizens onboard?

That was increasingly echoed by much of the establishment media, despite a clear consensus among Canadians that the Iranian regime bore the responsibility.

And then, Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain bizarrely used the company’s corporate Twitter account to Tweet out a series of messages that echo the propaganda line of the Iranian regime:

“I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry, and time isn’t making me less angry. A MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a needless, irresponsible series of events in Iran…”

“…U.S. government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes. The world knows Iran is a dangerous state, but the world found a path to contain it; not perfect but by most accounts it was the right direction…”

“..A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line”

“…The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)!  We are mourning and I am livid. Michael McCain.”

In all of his remarks, McCain fails to mention that Iran shot down the plane.

He also fails to mention that events didn’t magically start with the U.S. strike on Soleimani. As we all know, Iran had violated repeated U.S. red-lines, including attacking U.S. personnel in the region and attacking the U.S. Embassy. Considering that the U.S. is a close ally of Canada, it makes sense that Canadians would be supportive of the U.S. responding to attacks on their people, rather than condemning the U.S. for responding.

Of course, the big issue with what McCain said is that he is saying things very similar to the official Iranian regime propaganda line.

The Iranian regime has repeatedly said that the U.S. is to blame for “escalating,” while ignoring Iran’s initial escalation against the US and violation of US red-lines.

Additionally, McCain’s comments fail to recognize the nature of the regime in Iran, which regularly spreads state-sponsored lies in order to advance their narrative and influence people in the West, while butchering protesters, executing gay people, oppressing women, threatening to destroy Israel, and sponsoring terrorism around the world.

There is simply no moral equivalence between the democratically-elected U.S. government, and the un-elected ruthless Iranian regime.

Amazingly, McCain’s position is far more similar to the Iranian regime propaganda line than the Iranian people themselves. Iranians have been protesting in droves, and they’re not blaming the U.S. Instead, the blame is being put solely where it belongs, on the same Iranian regime that has regularly shown contempt for the lives of the Iranian people.

That contempt can be seen and felt clearly, as the Iranian regime shoots live ammunition at grieving protesters in the street.

And if that isn’t enough, consider that even members of Iran’s official State Propaganda machine are quitting, unable to stomach all the lies.

One TV news anchor, Gelare Jabbari, quit and apologized for pushing the initial regime denial of responsibility:

“Iran State TV’s anchor resigns saying, “It was very hard for me to believe the killing of my countrymen. I apologize for lying to you on TV for 13 years.”

#IranProtests2020”

So, what we’re now seeing and hearing is the Iranian people condemning their regime and holding their regime responsible for shooting down the plane, while corporate elites like Michael McCain blame our closest ally–and the leader of the free world–and barely even mention Iran at all.

What an upside-down world we’re living in…

