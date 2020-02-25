‘White lives don’t matter’ signs appear in Ontario, antifascist group denies wrongdoing

Signs that read “White Lives Don’t Matter” and “Racism against whites doesn’t exist” have appeared in Kitchener/Waterloo, with the culprit yet to be identified.

One sign features a logo that reads ‘Kitchener/Waterloo against fascism,’ a self-described anti-fascism group. Their Facebook page, which has just over 700 “Likes,” call themselves a “new organization dedicated to combatting fascism in all its forms by any means necessary.”

The group, though, denies that the signs are theirs, or that any member of their group had a hand in their posting.

“These are not our posters. It’s definitely some far-right weirdo or weirdos trying to make us look bad,” the group said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with additional information can call the Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.