Culture

Why does the left continue to mob LGBT conservatives?

Conservative members of the LGBT community face immense backlash from the left as well as skepticism from some on the right.
Conservative members of the LGBT community face immense backlash from the left as well as skepticism from some on the right.
Blaire White Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Contrary to popular (but also declining) belief, being both LGBT and a Republican is not an oxymoron. Many feel that the permanent home of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people is the Democratic party, but there is an increasing amount of individuals expressing interest and support on the other side of the political spectrum. These individuals face immense backlash from the left as well as skepticism from some on the right.

I’ve been creating content as a transgender Republican for four very turbulent years, and in that time I’ve seen the rise of other LGBT people who have entered the space and spearheaded powerful movements. In fact, some of the most impactful and effective influencers on the right are LGBT.

Brandon Straka, a gay hairdresser turned conservative activist has hit the ground running with the #WalkAway campaign. He has amplified and published the voices of thousands who have chosen to abandon a Democratic party that they feel no longer represents or serves them.

Scott Pressler is another beloved gay conservative, perhaps most well known for his public cleanups of Democrat-ran cities such as Baltimore and most recently San Francisco. His San Francisco clean-up was met with incredibly hostile liberal protestors, who found a way to twist his good deed of removing trash from sidewalks into an act of racism. I was present at the cleanup and witnessed these deranged protestors for myself.

Last weekend, I was scheduled to participate in an LGBT Town Hall, facilitated and organized by Brandon Straka’s #WalkAway Campaign along with Scott Pressler and Mikey Harlow. The event was to be thrown in San Francisco. As you can probably guess, the reaction from the LGBT community and liberals in the area was extreme and volatile. The venue the event was supposed to be held at, The Women’s Building, cancelled just a few hours before the start time.

In a last-ditch effort to stand our ground, we decided to hold the event on the sidewalk in front of the venue, as both a way of sticking it to the unprofessional owners as well as letting it be known that we were not backing down. Chaos ensued. A clash between shrieking activists and LGBT conservatives happened on the street. Around seven cop cars arrived at the scene to try to keep the peace. Tensions were high, and altercations like the one below happened.

Nothing angers liberal LGBT cultists like having one of their own stray from their groupthink. Dissenters face violence and hateful opposition at every turn, all for the crime of thinking for themselves and questioning the status quo. It’s a hatred that is shocking to those who stray from the confines of the liberal LGBT hivemind, as the illusion of acceptance and love they once received is ripped away.

Unfortunately, right-leaning and Republican LGBT individuals often feel politically homeless, as they also commonly face rejection and skepticism from some segments of the Republican party. Recently, the Texas GOP denied a gay republican group called Log Cabin Republicans from having a booth at the Texas state GOP convention. This clearly illustrates the segment of the party that is still grappling with LGBT issues and people.

Culture
Opinion
Blaire White
Conservatives
Lgbt
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations