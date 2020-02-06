Why does the left continue to mob LGBT conservatives?

Contrary to popular (but also declining) belief, being both LGBT and a Republican is not an oxymoron. Many feel that the permanent home of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people is the Democratic party, but there is an increasing amount of individuals expressing interest and support on the other side of the political spectrum. These individuals face immense backlash from the left as well as skepticism from some on the right.

I’ve been creating content as a transgender Republican for four very turbulent years, and in that time I’ve seen the rise of other LGBT people who have entered the space and spearheaded powerful movements. In fact, some of the most impactful and effective influencers on the right are LGBT.

Brandon Straka, a gay hairdresser turned conservative activist has hit the ground running with the #WalkAway campaign. He has amplified and published the voices of thousands who have chosen to abandon a Democratic party that they feel no longer represents or serves them.

Scott Pressler is another beloved gay conservative, perhaps most well known for his public cleanups of Democrat-ran cities such as Baltimore and most recently San Francisco. His San Francisco clean-up was met with incredibly hostile liberal protestors, who found a way to twist his good deed of removing trash from sidewalks into an act of racism. I was present at the cleanup and witnessed these deranged protestors for myself.

Last weekend, I was scheduled to participate in an LGBT Town Hall, facilitated and organized by Brandon Straka’s #WalkAway Campaign along with Scott Pressler and Mikey Harlow. The event was to be thrown in San Francisco. As you can probably guess, the reaction from the LGBT community and liberals in the area was extreme and volatile. The venue the event was supposed to be held at, The Women’s Building, cancelled just a few hours before the start time.

In a last-ditch effort to stand our ground, we decided to hold the event on the sidewalk in front of the venue, as both a way of sticking it to the unprofessional owners as well as letting it be known that we were not backing down. Chaos ensued. A clash between shrieking activists and LGBT conservatives happened on the street. Around seven cop cars arrived at the scene to try to keep the peace. Tensions were high, and altercations like the one below happened.

Even Blaire White can't speak at an event, because Blaire's not the right kind of trans.

The venue cancelled last minute, so they were all outside on the streets. Even antifa showed up.

Imagine being this mad about somebody speaking. pic.twitter.com/gqNAnJbiEK — Peachyoghurt (@Peachyoghurt_YT) February 5, 2020

Nothing angers liberal LGBT cultists like having one of their own stray from their groupthink. Dissenters face violence and hateful opposition at every turn, all for the crime of thinking for themselves and questioning the status quo. It’s a hatred that is shocking to those who stray from the confines of the liberal LGBT hivemind, as the illusion of acceptance and love they once received is ripped away.

Unfortunately, right-leaning and Republican LGBT individuals often feel politically homeless, as they also commonly face rejection and skepticism from some segments of the Republican party. Recently, the Texas GOP denied a gay republican group called Log Cabin Republicans from having a booth at the Texas state GOP convention. This clearly illustrates the segment of the party that is still grappling with LGBT issues and people.