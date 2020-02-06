Business & Finance

Wind turbine blades mostly heading to landfills

Tens of thousands of wind turbine blades are being taken down from their towers and brought to landfills across the U.S. and Europe.
Tens of thousands of wind turbine blades are being taken down from their towers and brought to landfills across the U.S. and Europe.
Quinn Patrick Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Tens of thousands of wind turbine blades are being taken down from their towers and brought to landfills across the US and Europe. The aging blades have been built to withstand hurricane-forces and as a result cannot be easily recycled, repurposed or crushed down. The blades must be first sawed into three pieces, small enough to be strapped to a flatbed eighteen-wheeler. A wind turbine’s blade is close in size to the wing of a Boeing 747 and sometimes larger, according to Bloomberg.

In the US about 8,000 blades will be removed annually over the next four years. In Europe, there will be about 3,800 coming down annually until 2022, according to BloombergNEF. They predict the problem is going to get worse as the installations of today are five times the size as the blades that are being recycled from the last decade.

There are a handful of landfills across America currently accepting them. Bob Cappadona is the chief operating officer for the North American unit of Paris-based Veolia Environnement SA.

“The wind turbine blade will be there, ultimately, forever,” he said. The company is searching for better ways to deal with the blades disposal. “Most landfills are considered a dry tomb. The last thing we want to do is create even more environmental challenges.”

Wind energy is one of the cheapest ways to use clean energy. Electricity is generated by the turbine blades that spin to power the generators. During the 1973 Arab oil embargo western countries were compelled to invent modern models of wind power in order to find an alternative to fossil fuels. New Hampshire was the first state to install a wind farm in 1980, California followed shortly after.

The US Congress passed a tax credit in 1992 to help manufacturers solve the problem of expensive and inefficient models, that at that time were spinning fast and low. Models were then redesigned to be much taller and more powerful.

Wind power is carbon-free and the majority of the turbine’s materials, about 85 percent are able to be recycled or reused with the exception of the blades. Some fibreglass blades are as long as a football field. Scientists are working to extract what resins from fibres they can in hopes of reusing some of the material in the future. In Europe, the blades are often burned in kilns but burning the fibreglass emits pollutants.

“We can process 99.9 percent of a blade and handle about 6,000 to 7,000 blades a year per plant,” said Global Fibreglass Solutions chief executive officer Don Lilly. “When we start to sell to more builders, we can take in a lot more of them. We’re just gearing up.”

Municipal and commercial landfills will continue to take the bulk of the waste until Fibreglass Solutions becomes more established. It is currently the safest and cheapest solution according to the American Wind Energy Association in Washington.

“Wind turbine blades at the end of their operational life are landfill-safe, unlike the waste from some other energy sources, and represent a small fraction of overall US municipal solid waste,” the group released in an email.

Business & Finance
International News
Politics And Policy
Technology
Energy Sector
Wind Power
Wind Turbines
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

The shares of Albertan oil companies plummeted last night after Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with oil, bringing economic turmoil to Alberta.

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point. The rate dropped from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent.

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple Inc. will settle litigation for slowing down older iPhones to the tune of $500 million in compensation to owners who had to buy replacement phones.

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

The CRA spent $73,128 on focus group research to find out if changing the colour of their tax notice envelopes would encourage more individuals to open them.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

Most Read Business & Finance

1.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans

Canadians are finding loopholes to avoid paying for one of the expensive domestic smart phone plans in Canada from carriers like Bell, Rogers and Telus.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans
2.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades
3.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity
4.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent
5.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family

The company later said the reason they didn’t pay their loans back was that they didn’t achieve specific targets. In other words, the subsidiary failed, and the Irvings don’t want to cover their losses.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family
6.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades

Meat and grain supply chains are being held up by the rail blockades across Canada and storage capacity is becoming a big problem.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades
7.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister
8.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus