Winnipeg hotel gas leak hospitalizes 46, leaves 15 in critical condition

UPDATE: All victims of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Winnipeg hotel Tuesday have been discharged from hospital.

At least 46 people have been rushed to hospital in Manitoba’s capital, including 15 who are listed as critical condition, following a carbon monoxide leak at a Super 8 Motel West.

According to the CBC, the City of Winnipeg says that out of the 46, five were in unstable condition while 26 were in stable condition.

“This was a major serious incident,” Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, told CBC News.

According to Forrest, the carbon monoxide readings scored as high as 385 parts per million. Forrest says that anywhere between 10 to 20 parts per million is when carbon monoxide becomes dangerous.

At the scene were ten ambulances, along with fire trucks and the city’s mass incident response vehicle, all arriving around 10 am.

“It basically drained the whole West End … fire stations,” Forrest said.

The City of Winnipeg said via Twitter that eastbound Portage was closed at St. Charles Street around 9:45 a.m.

Closure due to gas leak in the area. Emergency crews and @manitobahydro are on-scene.

According to a tweet by Manitoba Hydro, “Gas to hotel has been shut off and ventilating process has begun.”