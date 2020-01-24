Woke zombies smear Joe Rogan after he endorses Bernie Sanders

Joe Rogan has endorsed Bernie Sanders, drawing the ire of woke bluecheck zombies. While Bernie himself is enjoying the support of the man behind the most popular podcast in existence, The Joe Rogan Experience, the old socialist democrat’s erstwhile allies are less keen on seeing their favoured candidate rub shoulders with a figure they’ve made no shortage of attempts to cancel.
The woke left, who are largely supporters of Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic candidates, have taken to condemning Rogan for over his past decisions to platform problematic figures like Milo Yiannopoulos, as well as statements he’s made that don’t fit in with their narrow vision of political correctness.
Feminist author Sady Doyle was among the first to chime in with complaints about Rogan’s supposed sins.
“Joe Rogan also had friendly interviews with Milo Yiannopolous & Jordan Peterson, yelled, “you’re a fucking man” on-air about a trans woman, vocally argued against allowing trans kids puberty blockers THIS YEAR, says “f*g,” and believes the world is stacked against men, so,” she wrote. “Enjoy.”
As I’ve pointed out on Twitter, Rogan’s 2015 interview with Milo led to his fall from grace.
Rogan’s numerous interviews with Jordan Peterson humanized and popularized the clinical psychologist, whose book, 12 Rules for Life, is credited by left-leaning writer Iman Amrani—for pulling young men away from the margins of society. It’s curious how Rogan is now being cancelled for doing what amounts to a good deed.
Doyle’s other points are equally easy to debunk: Rogan’s supposed outburst about a “trans woman” is a misrepresentation of his opposition to trans athletes who compete unfairly against women in professional sports. And as for giving kids puberty blocks? Volumes of teenagers would agree with Rogan’s views on the matter. Countless transgender teens are publicly detransitioning, as Blaire White documented for The Post Millennial.
The feminist writer was joined by the Human Rights Campaign’s Charlotte Clymer, who condemned Bernie’s endorsement of Rogan. Clymer picked apart language composed by Sanders’ national press secretary, who attempted to address the complaints over the podcast host’s supposedly dangerous views.
Former Vox host and censorious leftist Carlos Maza, whose claim to infamy revolved around his attempts to ban Steven Crowder from YouTube, was equally offended by the Rogan endorsement. Referring to him as an “incredibly influential bigot,” Maza once again reverted to calls of censorship by demanding Democrats “marginalize” Rogan instead of accepting his endorsement.
CNN political contributor Joan Walsh condemned Sanders for accepting the endorsement over Rogan’s belief in theories surrounding the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich.
Not everyone on the left is on board with the cries of outrage, however. The Young Turks’ Ana Kasparian took up the defence of Sanders, noting that “all the ‘woke’ and easily outraged (at progressives) feminists” were more eager to conduct acts of purity policing instead of going against Democratic establishment candidates who support overturning Roe v. Wade.
Vox editor-in-chief Ezra Klein also appeared as a voice of reason, stating that Bernie’s strength was his ability to win over voters skeptical of the Democratic establishment.
On the centre and right, libertarians and conservatives alike mocked the woke brigade’s condemnations of Sanders and Rogan. Posting on Twitter, libertarian commentator and video game host Colin Moriarty pointed out that Democrats condemning Sanders were more eager to lose elections than accept the endorsement of someone so influential.
Conservative host and Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro made similar points.
Independent journalist Tim Pool, who identifies as a leftist, pointed out that due to purity policing on the left, “there is no right way to be ‘left’ anymore.”