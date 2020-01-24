American News

Woke zombies smear Joe Rogan after he endorses Bernie Sanders

Joe Rogan has endorsed Bernie Sanders, drawing the ire of woke bluecheck zombies.
Joe Rogan has endorsed Bernie Sanders, drawing the ire of woke bluecheck zombies.
Ian Miles Cheong Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Joe Rogan has endorsed Bernie Sanders, drawing the ire of woke bluecheck zombies. While Bernie himself is enjoying the support of the man behind the most popular podcast in existence, The Joe Rogan Experience, the old socialist democrat’s erstwhile allies are less keen on seeing their favoured candidate rub shoulders with a figure they’ve made no shortage of attempts to cancel.

The woke left, who are largely supporters of Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic candidates, have taken to condemning Rogan for over his past decisions to platform problematic figures like Milo Yiannopoulos, as well as statements he’s made that don’t fit in with their narrow vision of political correctness.

Feminist author Sady Doyle was among the first to chime in with complaints about Rogan’s supposed sins.

“Joe Rogan also had friendly interviews with Milo Yiannopolous & Jordan Peterson, yelled, “you’re a fucking man” on-air about a trans woman, vocally argued against allowing trans kids puberty blockers THIS YEAR, says “f*g,” and believes the world is stacked against men, so,” she wrote. “Enjoy.”

As I’ve pointed out on Twitter, Rogan’s 2015 interview with Milo led to his fall from grace.

Rogan’s numerous interviews with Jordan Peterson humanized and popularized the clinical psychologist, whose book, 12 Rules for Life, is credited by left-leaning writer Iman Amrani—for pulling young men away from the margins of society. It’s curious how Rogan is now being cancelled for doing what amounts to a good deed.

Doyle’s other points are equally easy to debunk: Rogan’s supposed outburst about a “trans woman” is a misrepresentation of his opposition to trans athletes who compete unfairly against women in professional sports. And as for giving kids puberty blocks? Volumes of teenagers would agree with Rogan’s views on the matter. Countless transgender teens are publicly detransitioning, as Blaire White documented for The Post Millennial.

The feminist writer was joined by the Human Rights Campaign’s Charlotte Clymer, who condemned Bernie’s endorsement of Rogan. Clymer picked apart language composed by Sanders’ national press secretary, who attempted to address the complaints over the podcast host’s supposedly dangerous views.

Former Vox host and censorious leftist Carlos Maza, whose claim to infamy revolved around his attempts to ban Steven Crowder from YouTube, was equally offended by the Rogan endorsement. Referring to him as an “incredibly influential bigot,” Maza once again reverted to calls of censorship by demanding Democrats “marginalize” Rogan instead of accepting his endorsement.

CNN political contributor Joan Walsh condemned Sanders for accepting the endorsement over Rogan’s belief in theories surrounding the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich.

Not everyone on the left is on board with the cries of outrage, however. The Young Turks’ Ana Kasparian took up the defence of Sanders, noting that “all the ‘woke’ and easily outraged (at progressives) feminists” were more eager to conduct acts of purity policing instead of going against Democratic establishment candidates who support overturning Roe v. Wade.

Vox editor-in-chief Ezra Klein also appeared as a voice of reason, stating that Bernie’s strength was his ability to win over voters skeptical of the Democratic establishment.

On the centre and right, libertarians and conservatives alike mocked the woke brigade’s condemnations of Sanders and Rogan. Posting on Twitter, libertarian commentator and video game host Colin Moriarty pointed out that Democrats condemning Sanders were more eager to lose elections than accept the endorsement of someone so influential.

Conservative host and Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro made similar points.

Independent journalist Tim Pool, who identifies as a leftist, pointed out that due to purity policing on the left, “there is no right way to be ‘left’ anymore.”

American News
Culture
Opinion
Politics And Policy
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls