Woke zombies smear Joe Rogan after he endorses Bernie Sanders

Joe Rogan has endorsed Bernie Sanders, drawing the ire of woke bluecheck zombies. While Bernie himself is enjoying the support of the man behind the most popular podcast in existence, The Joe Rogan Experience, the old socialist democrat’s erstwhile allies are less keen on seeing their favoured candidate rub shoulders with a figure they’ve made no shortage of attempts to cancel.

“I think I'll probably vote for Bernie… He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

The woke left, who are largely supporters of Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic candidates, have taken to condemning Rogan for over his past decisions to platform problematic figures like Milo Yiannopoulos, as well as statements he’s made that don’t fit in with their narrow vision of political correctness.

Feminist author Sady Doyle was among the first to chime in with complaints about Rogan’s supposed sins.

“Joe Rogan also had friendly interviews with Milo Yiannopolous & Jordan Peterson, yelled, “you’re a fucking man” on-air about a trans woman, vocally argued against allowing trans kids puberty blockers THIS YEAR, says “f*g,” and believes the world is stacked against men, so,” she wrote. “Enjoy.”

Joe Rogan also had friendly interviews with Milo Yiannopolous & Jordan Peterson, yelled "you're a fucking man" on-air about a trans woman, vocally argued against allowing trans kids puberty blockers THIS YEAR, says "f*g," and believes the world is stacked against men, so. Enjoy. https://t.co/X1oFy71elf — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) January 24, 2020

As I’ve pointed out on Twitter, Rogan’s 2015 interview with Milo led to his fall from grace.

Rogan’s numerous interviews with Jordan Peterson humanized and popularized the clinical psychologist, whose book, 12 Rules for Life, is credited by left-leaning writer Iman Amrani—for pulling young men away from the margins of society. It’s curious how Rogan is now being cancelled for doing what amounts to a good deed.

Doyle’s other points are equally easy to debunk: Rogan’s supposed outburst about a “trans woman” is a misrepresentation of his opposition to trans athletes who compete unfairly against women in professional sports. And as for giving kids puberty blocks? Volumes of teenagers would agree with Rogan’s views on the matter. Countless transgender teens are publicly detransitioning, as Blaire White documented for The Post Millennial.

The feminist writer was joined by the Human Rights Campaign’s Charlotte Clymer, who condemned Bernie’s endorsement of Rogan. Clymer picked apart language composed by Sanders’ national press secretary, who attempted to address the complaints over the podcast host’s supposedly dangerous views.

This is a pathetic response and I’m done. It is clear the Bernie Sanders campaign does not care about holding transphobia accountable, among the many other awful things Joe Rogan has perpetuated on his program.



I am a human being and a trans person. I am not “another belief”. https://t.co/QCwpRCDb09 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 24, 2020

Former Vox host and censorious leftist Carlos Maza, whose claim to infamy revolved around his attempts to ban Steven Crowder from YouTube, was equally offended by the Rogan endorsement. Referring to him as an “incredibly influential bigot,” Maza once again reverted to calls of censorship by demanding Democrats “marginalize” Rogan instead of accepting his endorsement.

Bernie’s campaign cutting a campaign ad with Joe Rogan fucking sucks. Rogan is an incredibly influential bigot and Democrats should be marginalizing him. — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) January 24, 2020

CNN political contributor Joan Walsh condemned Sanders for accepting the endorsement over Rogan’s belief in theories surrounding the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich.

Sorry, Joe Rogan is also a Seth Rich truther. That cruelty and insanity is a dealbreaker for me: https://t.co/lhVFLRMN4c — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) January 24, 2020

Not everyone on the left is on board with the cries of outrage, however. The Young Turks’ Ana Kasparian took up the defence of Sanders, noting that “all the ‘woke’ and easily outraged (at progressives) feminists” were more eager to conduct acts of purity policing instead of going against Democratic establishment candidates who support overturning Roe v. Wade.

Relevant for everyone attacking Bernie over @joerogan endorsement. Words from a podcast host vs. Dem establishment propping up Dems who want to overturn Roe v. Wade. Where are all the "woke" and easily outraged (at progressives) feminists? You're all full of shit. https://t.co/kUPQCfWXEB — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) January 24, 2020

Vox editor-in-chief Ezra Klein also appeared as a voice of reason, stating that Bernie’s strength was his ability to win over voters skeptical of the Democratic establishment.

Bernie’s strength is that he can win over some voters who are skeptical of Democrats – like Joe Rogan. If you think getting Trump out of office is actually important, that’s a good thing, and he should lean into it. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) January 24, 2020

On the centre and right, libertarians and conservatives alike mocked the woke brigade’s condemnations of Sanders and Rogan. Posting on Twitter, libertarian commentator and video game host Colin Moriarty pointed out that Democrats condemning Sanders were more eager to lose elections than accept the endorsement of someone so influential.

Democrats want to lose the election to Trump so badly they can’t even accept kind words from Joe Rogan, one of the nicest men on the planet. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) January 24, 2020

Conservative host and Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro made similar points.

For the Woke Police, it is far more disqualifying for Bernie that he just touted the endorsement of @joerogan, a person who says biological sex exists, than that Bernie has endorsed every communist regime of the last several decades and campaigns with anti-Semites. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 24, 2020

Independent journalist Tim Pool, who identifies as a leftist, pointed out that due to purity policing on the left, “there is no right way to be ‘left’ anymore.”