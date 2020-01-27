Woman dies during Australia Day eating competition

An Australian woman died during an eating competition thrown to celebrate Australia day after choking on a lamington—the country’s national cake.

The woman was 60-years-old and participating in a competition in the city of Hervey Bay in Queensland on Jan. 26.

CTV News reported that the competition was held on Sunday at the Beach House Hotel. Australians commonly celebrate the public holiday with food festivals as well as parades and fireworks.

People witnessing the event took videos that show a bar filled with cheering onlookers as the competition carried out.

The woman choked while she was eating a lamington which is a type of sponge cake with chocolate and coconut on top. The woman then choked after having a seizure.

CPR was carried out by bar staff until paramedics showed up and transported her to the nearest hospital. She died later at Hervey Bay Hospital.

The hotel posted a statement to Facebook on Monday saying, “The management and staff of the Beach House Hotel offer our deepest condolences to the friends and family of one of our patrons following the tragic event at our venue on Australia Day.”

Australia Day is a celebration of the day British fleets first sailed to Australia and arrived in Sydney Harbour in 1788.