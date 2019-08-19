American woman thinks she has kidney stones, actually has triplets

Ever felt a bit of discomfort in your lower back? Many of us have, and often times the thought of having kidney stones is enough of a worry, in and of itself.

Now just imagine going to the hospital thinking you had kidney stones, only to find that what you actually had was triplets inside of you.

That’s exactly what happened to Dannette Giltz of Sturgis, South Dakota, who gave birth to three healthy babies on August 10, according to ABC KOTA-TV.

Giltz, who has already given birth two other children, said she didn’t have any clue that she was 34 weeks pregnant, stating that she believed the pregnancy pains she was experiencing was kidney stones, when actually, she was in labour.

The babies’ names are Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.