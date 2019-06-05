Woman to face charges for kidnapping, tying up Laval girl

A woman is facing charges in the kidnapping of an eight-year-old Laval girl.

According to police, the girl was kidnapped on her way to school by a woman wearing a wig and glasses, who forced her into a vehicle.

The school reported the girl missing, when Richelieu-Saint Laurent police intercepted the vehicle.

Police say the woman had tied up the child and put her in the back seat, but was unharmed otherwise.

Officers say the suspect knew the girl, and that the kidnapping was the result of a “family dispute.”

The 54-year-old suspect is due in court on Wednesday to face the charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and wearing a disguise to commit a crime.

Laval police claim they were going to issue an Amber Alert to send an alert to police and news outlets across the country, but they had then received the credible tip.

