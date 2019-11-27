World’s first HIV+ sperm bank opens in hopes of reducing stigma

The World’s first HIV positive sperm bank has opened in hopes that stigma around the life-altering disease would be reduced.

The New Zealand-based company, Sperm Positive, was launched in a campaign to raise awareness of World AIDS day, on December 1.

According to The Guardian, three HIV positive males—each of whom has an undetectable viral load—have already donated to the cause.

With the men being undetectable, this does not mean that the virus has been completely cured, though HIV-positive men can safely father children with a very low chance of transmitting the disease to their newborn, so long as they are on medication and have been recently given the green light by a doctor.

One HIV man and donor to Sperm Positive says there’s a severe lack of understanding and education surrounding the virus.

“I have many friends who are also living with HIV who’ve gone on to have children,” he told local media.

“Being able to help others on their journey is so rewarding, but I also want to show the world that life doesn’t stop post-diagnosis and help to remove the stigma.”

Sperm Positive noted that it will make it clear to potential clients that donors have HIV but are on effective treatment and so cannot pass the virus on.