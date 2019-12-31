‘Worst thing I did to my ex’ trends on Twitter, crazy stories ensue

Sometimes Twitter takes a break from being a cesspool of hatred and instead becomes a playground of gossip and tall tales for users to gawk at.

On the last day of the year lots of people apparently wanted to get things they did to their exes off their chests and go into 2020 with a clean slate. On Tuesday, #WorstThingIDidToMYEx was trending on Twitter, and salacious stories started to come out about people serving dishes of cold revenge.

Graphic Warning:

She had cheated on me a week before Xmas and didn't know that I knew.



So, I gift-wrapped a 3 foot dildo in a box along with a brief breakup note then labeled to her "from Santa", and left it under her family's tree, which she opened in front of everyone.#WorstThingIDidToMyEx — Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) December 31, 2019

#WorstThingIDidToMyEx put a frozen carp under the seat of his truck when I knew he was going to see his gf…it was cold and when he ran the heater to warm up…well….he never got the smell of rotting fish out of the truck. pic.twitter.com/RueheF3SHO — Darlene (@MonnaD5) December 31, 2019

He’d been fucking everything in Ohio with a heartbeat ~ while I was living in Michigan



So I called him & told him I was preg & didn’t want to have the baby

((I wasn’t preg))



He sent me a $300 money order



I went shopping 🛍 and told him to fuck off 👋🏼#WorstThingIDidToMyEx — ❄️Orphaned Annie❄️ (@orphaned_annie) December 31, 2019

Borrowed his car and ran through 6 red light cameras. #WorstThingIDidToMyEx pic.twitter.com/98ZE1wWDZW — Tangela Baskett (@DejaCQQ99) December 31, 2019

#WorstThingIDidToMyEx



I feel bad but I was 20 and crazy and wouldn't do it to anyone now…

…I took his toothbrush and gently brushed my anus for about 5 seconds then put it back for him to use. — ⚰️ I wish I was death 💀 (@IWishIWasDeath) December 31, 2019

Whether or not these are true stories is another matter, and it’d be a better world if most of them are just tall tales.

Others suggested taking the high road, moving on instead of exacting vicious vengeance.

Reading through #WorstThingIDidToMyEx 😳

Majority of you need your heads examined and to stay away from getting involved with anyone ever again. You ex dodged the bullet. The world is overpopulated with sick people, yikes. — La-Lionne(J) (@j_lionne) December 31, 2019

#WorstThingIDidToMyEx



Be the better person.

Stopped arguing with him.

Stopped caring about his opinion.

Proved that I could publish without his support

Showed him that I knew more about real love.



Most of all…he had to just sit there & WATCH me move on. — 🖤EJ Reine🖤 (@EJ_Reine) December 31, 2019

Leave him . Nothing says im over your bullshit then walking away . No need for revenge, the less you say the BETTER . Block and walk #WorstThingIDidToMyEx — Tiyya Graham (@GrahamTiyya) December 31, 2019

#WorstThingIDidToMyEx



I did the worst thing a former lover can do. The coldest, most savage, and most uncompromising act imaginable.



I forgot her and moved on with my life completely. — The Chad (@ChadPrim3) December 31, 2019

Others’ revenge was pretty mild.

I kept the pizza oven.#WorstThingIDidToMyEx pic.twitter.com/sGL8iSNw15 — Jenni with an I (@secretbee2) December 31, 2019

I poured out her skimmed milk and refilled the carton with full fat. #WorstThingIDidToMyEx — John Lane (@JohnFPLane) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile, some decided it probably wasn’t best to share the worst thing they’d done to an ex publicly.

I thought it'd be fun to join in on the #worstthingididtomyex trend but then I realized absolutely none of it was okay to publicize pic.twitter.com/RsEVy2qoru — D (@dcxxel) December 31, 2019

Some gawkers suggested 2020 would be a good time for these people to see a shrink.

Looking at the responses to the #WorstThingIDidToMyEx hashtag, and I truly hope y’all stop wasting people’s time and go to therapy in 2020. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) December 31, 2019

Reading #WorstThingIDidToMyEx y’all need mental counseling. None of this shit normal — Mish (@AsapNYK) December 31, 2019

Other Twitter users suggested the confessors needed to find God.