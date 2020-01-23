Wuhan residents ‘dropping in streets’ after city is quarantined

New images from Wuhan, China, show residents laying unresponsive on the ground in public areas. The pictures have been posted to Instagram after the residents were told yesterday that they cannot leave the city for fear of the coronavirus spreading more than it already has.
Some locals have started calling the city “zombieland” after the quarantine.
Medics can be seen patrolling the city streets while wearing hazmat suits. The scene has an apocalyptic look to it.
Videos show people collapsing and being treated on the ground as bystanders look on.
So far China has announced 634 cases of the virus and 17 have been deadly. Approximately 20 million people in China are currently on lockdown.