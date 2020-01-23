Wuhan residents ‘dropping in streets’ after city is quarantined

New images from Wuhan, China, show residents laying unresponsive on the ground in public areas. The pictures have been posted to Instagram after the residents were told yesterday that they cannot leave the city for fear of the coronavirus spreading more than it already has.

Some locals have started calling the city “zombieland” after the quarantine.

Medics can be seen patrolling the city streets while wearing hazmat suits. The scene has an apocalyptic look to it.

Videos show people collapsing and being treated on the ground as bystanders look on.

People are literally dying on the streets of China, 20 million on lockdown, the deadly #coronavirus is spreading across the globe (now 11 countries) at unprecedented rate and WHO director just said that “each country is on its own” and “wash your hands”. WTF! pic.twitter.com/e8K2WZGFAV — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 23, 2020

How long until it's considered an international health emergency? People literally dropping like flies in Wuhan & is defo being covered up.#Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakpic.twitter.com/1Ik7WBUpNH — Jamie (@JamieTheStone) January 23, 2020

Chinese city Vuhan is blocked by army, nobody is allowed to leave the city. It is the city where the first coronavirus victims were registered. There are rumors of more than 100 casualties already. This is a big city, 12 million people live there, more than in New York pic.twitter.com/s6X8RFzQzm — Best of Aliexpress and China (@coolstuffcheap) January 22, 2020

So far China has announced 634 cases of the virus and 17 have been deadly. Approximately 20 million people in China are currently on lockdown.