Young child dies after air conditioner falls from building in Toronto

Toronto Police have confirmed that a two-and-a-half-year-old has died after she was struck by a falling air conditioner.

Const. Caroline de Kloet of the Toronto Police said the young girl died in hospital following the strike on Monday outside an east-end apartment building, after the A.C. unit fell eight stories onto her.

De Kloet told media the toddler was with others when she was struck, but information surrounding who they were has yet to be released, or whether or not the family of the girl live within the same area.

De Kloet also said a stroller was at the site of the crime, but it’s not known if the girl was in it.

The spokeswoman said the air conditioner was in a window before it fell.

Neighbours told the Toronto Sun that they were distraught over the horrible incident.

“I was back there twice yesterday doing my recycling,” said one resident named Nicole.

“It could have been me.”

“It could have been anyone,” said another tenant.

“Someone out walking their dog or bringing in groceries.”

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” said De Kloet. “From the interviews that investigators have done, they’ve come to the conclusion that there won’t be any criminal charges.”