American News

YouTuber Onision accused of abusing teen girls

Greg Jackson, more commonly known by his screen name Onision, has been on the YouTube platform since 2006 and has been accused by multiple teen girls.
Greg Jackson, more commonly known by his screen name Onision, has been on the YouTube platform since 2006 and has been accused by multiple teen girls.
Anna Slatz Montreal, QC
4 mins read

The YouTube community has seen its share of drama since its inception in 2005. But thanks to the efforts of many content creators, one of the original “celebrities” of the platform has recently been exposed as having a disturbing history which users are finding out had unfolded in plain view.

Greg Jackson, more commonly known by his screen name Onision, has been on the YouTube platform since 2006 and has amassed over 336 million views on his collective videos.

Jackson’s YouTube history is tenuous at best, with his initial controversies surrounding the cruel and unusual nature of some of his videos. At one time, he took to his platform to mock a dangerously thin young woman with an eating disorder, Eugenia Cooney, teetering between tones to monetize off of the attention her condition could generate him.

At other times, Jackson would utilize both his website and YouTube channel to encourage his mostly underaged, mostly female fanbase to submit photos of their faces and scantily clad bodies to him for him to “rate.”

However, in 2019, Jackson’s controversies would take a turn for the decidedly darker and off-screen. Jackson was banned from funding platform Patreon for posting the personal address and contact information for a young woman who claimed he had harassed and groomed her when she was underage. Billie Dawn Webb, a former fan of Jackson’s work on YouTube, had been one of the first to come forward with her story of abuse in 2017.

Webb says she had been engaged in a relationship with Jackson, and had received disturbing messages from him after she had confessed to smoking marijuana against “his wishes.” Jackson is seen in the text messages suggesting “punishments” such as forcing her to get tattoos, sleeping in the basements, or preventing her from speaking to her family for an extended period of time.

The return of Webb’s story to the surface, as well as Jackson’s subsequent breakdowns following the deletion of his main source of income, would prompt the return of unprecedented interest in Jackson’s history.

Some of Jackson’s victims were as young as 13 at the time of their alleged abuses. Like Billie Webb, Sarah Smith (last name changed for privacy) was also a fan of Jackson on YouTube and was just 13 when their communications started. By 16, Smith had moved in with Jackson and his wife to escape a troubled home life, with Jackson’s wife taking legal guardianship of her.

SARAH KAI

According to reports by the victim, the couple would routinely demonstrate inappropriate behaviours towards the younger girl, such as Jackson mocking Smith for being a virgin. Smith would receive lewd photos from Kai, Jackson’s spouse, and be encouraged to have phone sex with the adult. When she came of age, Jackson engaged in sexual contact with Smith.

Perhaps most disturbingly, Canadian recording artist Shiloh Hoganson detailed the extent of her abuse at the hands of Jackson on Chris Hansen’s web series Have a Seat. Noting that she was underage at the time of their sexual relationship, Hoganson detailed how she was treated like a sexual slave to Jackson from 2010 to 2011, and that the emotional and sexual trauma she endured was so severe she began to experience seizures.

To Hansen, Hoganson explains that after she experienced an emotional and psychological break, Jackson recorded her ordeal and uploaded it to YouTube.

The stories of Webb, Smith, and Hoganson are just three of countless others that have come to the surface. Victim narratives have similar threads revolving around control, abuse, and what has been described as a “cult-like” environment.

Reaching out to Jackson for comment on the controversy, he stated “People get rejected, get over it. You should not be punished for kicking people out of your life. All of you need to get lives and stop obsessing over fake drama.”

When asked for clarification on what about the controversies was “fake,” or whether Jackson had any evidence to demonstrate his case, he instead issued a thinly-veiled legal threat, writing “when people want to attack others/ruin their public image, they talk to you. When people have a legal issue, they talk to a lawyer.” Jackson then demanded no further inquiries.

American News
Culture
Opinion
Sexual Assault
Youtube
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls