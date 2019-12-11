DEADLY HIGHWAY: Crashes, pile-ups, and at least one death on Ontario’s 401

According to OPP, one person is dead after an accident on Highway 401 close to Brockville. Another accident on the highway included a vehicle pile-up of approximately 30 cars just west of Napanee.

The OPP asked people to refrain from driving during the dangerous conditions after there were many reports of accidents along the Highway.

According to OPP, the fatal collision happened among numerous less serious accidents in the Brockville region.

UPDATE 4:30PM – #Hwy401 WB remains closed between Maitland and #Brockville. Investigation continuing, then removal of 20-25 vehicles and roadway cleanup. Follow posted #EDR not GPS. Follow @511ONEastern and @OPP_COMM_ER for road updates. ^bd — OPP East (@OPP_ER) December 11, 2019

There are no reports of injuries sustained in the pile-up but the OPP informed the surrounding hospitals to be ready for a higher number of patients than usual.

According to Const. Shannon Cork there were around six more accidents close by on the 401 that police were dealing with.

Some drivers were stranded between collisions and brought to Strathcona Paper Centre to stay warm.

The Brockville professional Firefighters Association also sent out a notice of the highway closures.

Heavy tows are on scene starting to remove vehicles. Hwy 401 W is going to be closed for hours between Maitland & Brockville pic.twitter.com/8ZiDWjFElS — Brockville FF's (@BrockvilleFFs) December 11, 2019

There was a weather advisory issued for Kingston and Brockville areas by Environment Canada Wednesday for intense snowfall.

The westbound lanes of the highway were reopened on Wednesday night by the OPP.

