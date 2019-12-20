10-year-old boy saves his friend from drowning in Lake Ontario

Last night, a 10-year-old boy saved his friend from drowning in Lake Ontario. Luckily the Hamilton Police ACTION team was able to show up on the scene and help the boy pull his friend from the lake.

The boy went out to the lake yesterday just before 6:30 pm close to Hamilton. One of them somehow fell into the cold water. The police were close by the area at the time and were luckily able to see the boy struggling in the water.

When police made their way to the water they could see one boy holding on to the other. The boy in the water was close to being fully submerged. The police then grabbed the boy and pulled him from the lake.

When the EMS arrived they said that the boys were in stable condition and did not require more medical attention.

The Hamilton Police provided safety tips to avoid situations like this. They explained that when water looks solid this time of year it is most likely dangerous.

Hamilton Police ice safety tips: