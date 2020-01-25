34 U.S. soldiers diagnosed with brain injuries following Iran’s airstrike

The Pentagon’s chief spokesperson noted that thirty-four U.S. soldiers have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian airstrikes were directed at the Ain al-Asad Air Base located in Iraq. There were no casualties involved in the airstrike.

The strikes came on January 8 following Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s death. Multiple ballistic missiles were fired towards two of the U.S. air bases in Iraq as a response to the U.S. killing the military commander.

On Friday, the Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman noted that the injured soldiers had been moved to a hospital located in Germany and later returned to the U.S. According to NBC News, they will continue their treatment in Maryland at the Walter Reed Medical Center. Nine soldiers are still staying in Germany.

Hoffman mentioned that Seventeen of the diagnosed soldiers have returned to Iraq and are on active duty.

He added that the Department of Defense is “committed to delivering programs and services intended to lead to the best possible outcome for our service members who suffer any injury.”

Trump didn’t seem very concerned when he addressed the issue on Wednesday during a news conference.

“I heard they had headaches,” he said, “I can report it is not very serious.”

“No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I’ve seen,” Trump said. “I’ve seen what Iran has done with their roadside bombs to our troops. I’ve seen people with no legs and with no arms. I’ve seen people that were horribly, horribly injured in that area, that war.”