A Montreal war memorial was vandalized just before D-Day

Today, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, most of us are taking time to reflect on the brave soldiers who risked their lives for our freedom.

But some Montreal vandals had other ideas last night. CJAD is reporting the cenotaph in NDG that was erected to honour WWI, WWII, and Korean War veterans was tagged with an A symbol for “anarchy.”

Somebody decided to tag the monument honouring WWI, WWII, and Korean War vets with the anarchy symbol the day before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Councillor Peter McQueen tells me the city is working to have it removed. #CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/RZV6TXOgGK — Matt Gilmour (@MGilmourMTL) June 5, 2019

According to CJAD, “Local city councillor Peter McQueen calls the graffiti tag ‘pure idiocy,’ and quickly ordered a graffiti removal team into action.”

The tag was quickly removed by the city within hours of its discovery, although it has been noted that a faint outline of the graffiti remains.