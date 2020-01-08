Academy announces the Oscars will have no host again this year

The Academy Awards have announced that the 92nd annual Oscars will have its usual mix of stars, performances, and surprises, but no host.
The hosting gig has become somewhat controversial. Comedian and writer Bridget Phetasy quipped that “Ricky Gervais might be the last host at an awards show, ever.”
Last year, Kevin Hart was penned to host the biggest night in cinema. Kevin Hart—who started his career as a comedian and after years of grinding became a cinema darling of family-flicks and rated-R comedies alike—would have become the fifth ever African-American to host the Oscars.
That opportunity never came to be, as Hart eventually stepped down from the gig after old tweets deemed “homophobic” were unearthed.
Last year’s Oscars was the first ceremony in three decades, since the 61st Academy Awards in 1989, to be conducted with no host.