Accenture has opened a new intelligent operations centre in St. Catharines, Canada

A new Accenture (NYSE: ACN) intelligent operations centre has opened in downtown St. Catharines today. Accenture already has two operations centres in Canada—one in Thorold, Ontario and Fredericton, New Brunswick. The new warehouse is 68,000 square-feet.

The global professional services company plans to add 100 more local jobs to St. Catharines by 2021. They specialize in intelligent sales, customer operations and IT support and are a Fortune Global 500 company.

The centre’s opening event took place today and the Mayor of St. Catharines, Walter Sendzik, did the honorary ribbon cutting.

Newswire reported Mayor Sendzik saying, “On behalf of the City of St. Catharines, I want to thank Accenture for this incredible investment in our city, which not only brings much needed jobs, but also plays an important role in bringing more people to our downtown.”

“The arrival of Accenture in downtown St. Catharines sends a powerful signal about the transformation that we have seen here in recent years, and we are proud of the fact that a Fortune 500 company with a global reach like Accenture’s has chosen our city for this intelligent operations centre,” he added.

Metrolinx and Endbridge, who have worked with Accenture, were some of the expected guest at the opening.

The director of customer care operations at Enbridge, Darren McIlwraith noted, “Through our partnership with Accenture, we’ve been able to transform how we serve our customers with cutting-edge solutions and leading support capabilities provided by our team in the Niagara region.”

Accenture was just named a member of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the tenth year in a row. Some of the comforts the company offers to employees include, wellness rooms, a meditation/prayer room, cafés, green areas and a mother’s room. Their fitness/games room includes a pool table, air hockey, ping-pong, a yoga area and treadmills.

According to Newswire, Canada’s Accenture president, Jeffrey Russell said, “We’ve been in the Niagara Region since 2001 and are thrilled to expand our footprint in the heart of St. Catharines with new employment opportunities for the deep talent pool and a new service offering for our clients.”

He also noted, “In today’s competitive customer landscape, we help our clients reinvent themselves with intelligent operating models, using the newest technology solutions to deliver value by working side-by-side with them to reimagine their futures and solve their biggest challenges.”

Accenture has a new offering that is meant to work with other organizations so that they can grow in a sustainable manner.

Danielle Moffat is leading the offer for the company, she said, “Sustainable growth has never been more important to companies than it is today. Digital disruption and changing customer expectations have accelerated the need to reinvent sales and service.”

“With the customer lifecycle no longer linear, companies are expected to engage and meet customers in their channel of preference and provide relevant interactions that demonstrate an understanding of their needs. Now is the time for companies to mobilize to an integrated front office, capitalizing on data, digital levers and engagement channels to drive growth and customer loyalty.”

The company has about 5,000 people located in Canada along with 50 delivery locations around the world.