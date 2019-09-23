Alberta Indigenous communities buy into Transmission Line

Northern Alberta First Nation and Métis communities have purchased forty percent of the 508-km transmission line.

ATCO and Canadian Utilities Limited proudly announced earlier today that seven Indigenous Nations bought ownership into the biggest Transmission Line in Canada.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Bigstone Cree Nation, Gunn Métis Local 55, Mikisew Cree First Nation, by way of its business arm, the Mikisew Group of Companies, Paul First Nation, Sawridge First Nation and Sucker Creek First Nation— have all entered into agreements to purchase a combined 40 percent equity ownership in Alberta PowerLine (APL).

ATCO stated on their website: “This investment will enable the communities to become direct owners and participants in Alberta’s energy sector.”

“Alberta PowerLine is a true Canadian success story, and an example for the world of how industry and Indigenous communities can work together to develop world-class energy infrastructure that benefits all constituents,” said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, ATCO.

“We are very proud of the collaborative spirit which, over several years of planning, allowed us to complete the project without an Indigenous or NGO objection. We are also deeply appreciative of the cooperation and commitment from all of the Indigenous communities along the line, whose centuries-old culture, histories, and knowledge helped us in shaping the route.”

The 508-km transmission line goes from Wabamun, Alta., west of Edmonton, to Fort McMurray. When built it will be the longest 500-kV AC transmission line in Canada and among the top 50 infrastructure projects in the country.

The sale will go through in the final quarter of this year, and will be scrutinized for regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.