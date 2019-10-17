Albertan pro-oil activists plan counter-rally at Greta Thunberg’s Edmonton event

This Friday, the climate rally in Edmonton, which is being led by Greta Thunberg, will face counter-demonstrations by pro-oil and gas groups. According to the Global News, both rallies will be held outside Alberta’s legislative building.

This counter-demonstration is being organized by the Albertan pressure group United We Roll, who have previously staged pro-oil rallies throughout the country including the notable Ottawa event on parliament hill.

Thunberg has also received criticism from other pro-oil, Alberta groups such as Wexit who labelled the 16-year-old activist “a European environmental agitator.”

Greta Thunberg’s notoriety has grown exponentially over the past year. Earlier this month, for example, she made headlines across Canada after she stated that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had not been doing enough to combat climate change.

In response to Thunberg’s announcement, Jason Kenney stated that “Ms. Thunberg will recognize Alberta’s leading human rights and environmental standards, especially in comparison to oil-producing dictatorships such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela—which she will presumably visit next—as well as major growing emitters like China.”