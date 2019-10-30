English-language group accuses Quebec of dodgy politics

An organization that represents English-speaking Quebeckers is accusing the Quebec government of undermining their activities in the province, according to The Canadian Press. As well as this, the group has accused the government of creating unrest amongst its membership— an allegation that Premier Francois Legault flat out denied.

The allegation suggests that Legault’s representative for English-language issues within the province has been on a campaign of divide and conquer, by encouraging members of the organization to either leave the group or contradict the group’s positions in exchange for funding.

Legault has stated that the organization’s condemnation of the secularism bill has nothing to do with its distribution of funding. Telling reporters in Quebec City, Legault added that “There are organizations that now prefer interacting directly with the government, rather than being represented by this ‘group of groups … I’m not going to intervene in how they want to be represented.”

Dispute at #bill21. Minister @SJB_CAQ says he is "disappointed," Quebec English School Boards Association won't say whether it will apply the law once adopted. Boards say constitution shields it from bill. — Philip Authier (@PhilipAuthier) May 15, 2019

