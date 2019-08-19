Andrew Scheer sends open letter to RCMP requesting they “take another look” at SNC-Lavalin scandal

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer has written an open letter requesting that the RCMP “take another look” at the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The open letter comes days after Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted inappropriately towards then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The letter from the official opposition quotes Dion, stating that “The Prime Minister directly and through his senior officials, used various means to exert influence over Ms. Wilson-Raybould.

The authority of the Prime Minister and his office was used to circumvent, undermine, and ultimately attempt to discredit the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions as well as the authority of Ms. Wilson-Raybould as the Crown’s chief law officer.”

Scheer writes that “the powerful and politically connected absolutely cannot be above the law,” going on to say that believes he speaks for “millions of Canadians” by requesting that the RCMP use “all the resources at your disposal to investigate this matter.”

“The lengths to which the PMO went to get its way in the SNC trial as revealed by the ethics commissioner are truly breathtaking.”Andrew Scheer at his press conference



"The lengths to which the PMO went to get its way in the SNC trial as revealed by the ethics commissioner are truly breathtaking."Andrew Scheer at his press conference

This would be a massive headache for the Liberal Party, as the Hill Times recently reported that members in the party believe an RCMP investigation could do serious harm to the Liberal Party’s image.